NewsJanuary 6, 2024

Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau

Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau. Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis, having initially joined in 2014 as executive director of the Saint Francis Foundation...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Jimmy Wilferth will join Chateau Girardeau after almost a decade with Saint Francis Healthcare System. He succeeds Keith Boeller, who retired as chief executive officer of the retirement community after nine years.
Jimmy Wilferth will join Chateau Girardeau after almost a decade with Saint Francis Healthcare System. He succeeds Keith Boeller, who retired as chief executive officer of the retirement community after nine years.

Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau.

Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis, having initially joined in 2014 as executive director of the Saint Francis Foundation.

"We're excited to welcome Jimmy Wilferth as the next president/CEO of the Chateau," Chateau Girardeau board of directors chair Jeannie Fadler said in a Jan. 4 news release. "Our board of directors is exceedingly confident that he is the right leader to guide this organization into a bright future, building upon the foundation laid by Keith Boeller."

Boeller, the community's previous CEO, had been in the role since 2015. He retired from the position on Jan. 1, 2024.

Wilferth has a long history of service in the Cape Girardeau region and beyond. Before joining Saint Francis, he was the President of U.S. Operations for international ministry Heart for Africa, which focuses on orphan care and sustainability for impoverished communities.

He also served in various leadership roles for Men at the Cross, a religious men's outreach retreat in Branson.

Currently, Wilferth is part of the board of directors for community development group PORCH, People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, and Footsteps Medical Missions.

He is also one of the people behind South Side Farms, an urban farm in Cape Girardeau, and is a member of Cape Girardeau Lions Club, Cape Girardeau West Rotary and La Croix Church.

Wilferth will start in his new role in the next few weeks after transitioning his leadership position at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

