Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau

Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau.

Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis, having initially joined in 2014 as executive director of the Saint Francis Foundation.

"We're excited to welcome Jimmy Wilferth as the next president/CEO of the Chateau," Chateau Girardeau board of directors chair Jeannie Fadler said in a Jan. 4 news release. "Our board of directors is exceedingly confident that he is the right leader to guide this organization into a bright future, building upon the foundation laid by Keith Boeller."

Boeller, the community's previous CEO, had been in the role since 2015. He retired from the position on Jan. 1, 2024.