Wildlife vs. welfare: The complex case of Springtrap the raccoon

A Mississippi County man known for raising and rescuing raccoons shared how his latest raccoon rescue was confiscated by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Aaron Wallace of Dorena, Missouri, recalled how he first met the raccoon he named Springtrap nearly nine months ago.

“I had just started attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) here in Sikeston. I got a call from the Jackson, Missouri, police department; they said they had a baby raccoon and it was way too small to turn loose and all the rescues in the area were full. They knew I rescued animals; they asked me if I wanted to see if I could raise it," he explained.

Wallace said someone had caught the raccoon in a live trap in Jackson, and so he decided to raise the raccoon and named him Springtrap.

“When I got him, he didn’t have his eyes open yet and was starving,” Wallace said. “I started feeding him with an eyedropper at first, then moved to a small syringe as he got bigger. At that size, they require feeding every two hours. After a few weeks, it moVed to every four hours and at that point, I could use an actual bottle designed for small animals.”

According to Wallace, he fed Springtrap a multi-species milk replacement formula that is available at any farm store. After three months, Springtrap was big enough to start introducing into solid foods.

According to Wallace, he and Springtrap grew very fond of each other. Wallace said he kept Springtrap with him 24/7.

“He became the unofficial mascot at the AA hall and tons of people that work at drive-thrus around town got to know him pretty well,” Wallace said. “He quickly learned which window at McDonald’s was the food window. He was never kept in a cage; he usually slept in the room with me either under the bed, in my sick drawer, or on top of my head, kind of like a cat.”

When game wardens came for the raccoon on Feb. 7, Wallace said he put Springtrap in his cat carrier so they had something to take him in that he was familiar with. Springtrap would sleep in the carrier when Wallace was on the road or at a meeting.

According to Wallace, he works from home so Springtrap was usually with him.

“Everyone is saddened that he is gone,” Wallace said. “A lot of people would watch videos of him that I would post on Facebook and TikTok.

Wallace continued: “A lot of people are afraid that he won’t make it in the wild, but I did spend a lot of time with him outdoors, climbing trees, swimming in the pool, fishing, etc. My plan was always to keep him until the spring.”

According to Wallace, he wanted to release Springtrap in Big Oak Tree State Park in the coming spring because he would have a better chance at surviving.

“I’ve raised quite a few raccoons over the years, and the males always find a girlfriend and go live with them in the woods,” Wallace said.

Wallace said his plan was to release the raccoon in the spring so it would go in the woods and start a family.