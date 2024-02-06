Wildflower Walk planned today at university agriculture garden

Woodland wildflowers on gentle slopes are blooming, ready for the Spring Wildflower Walk at 4 p.m. today at the Charles Nemanick Alternative Agriculture Garden on Southeast Missouri State University’s campus.

The walk will start at the butterfly/pollinator garden, which is shaped like a giant butterfly, with wings on either side of a central walkway.

This garden is planted with native flowers and plants for larval support, said Sven Svenson, associate professor in Southeast’s department of agriculture and director of Nemanick Garden, “except the henbit. That’s a weed.”

Svenson said the native flowers for nectar are not quite as important as larval-support plants to attract and support native butterflies.

The woodland garden surrounds a gravel trail, rated as moderate exertion. A storm-drain swale was built approximately 40 to 50 years ago, Svenson said, and on its banks is the woodland garden, the gravel trail skimming its rim.

“We’re finding native plants as we remove invasive species,” Svenson said, explaining the woodland garden is being reclaimed slowly after decades of neglect.

Svenson’s aim is to cultivate as many native Missouri plants as possible in the garden.

“It’s a mixture of land reclamation and horticulture,” Svenson said. “We don’t just identify the plants. We’re trying to redesign what nature used to have, to recreate it without forcing it.”

Where trees fall, they lay, Svenson said.

“Dead trees provide habitat for native bees,” he said, as well as bats and owls. “We leave leaves as ground culture as well,” he said, as leaf cover helps ground-nesting bees such as bigger bumblebees.

“We’re doing a lot of soil conditioning,” Svenson said, including adding compost and removing plants such as Japanese honeysuckle and poison ivy.

“Once those are out of the way, spring wildflowers can reclaim the space,” Svenson said.

The areas close to the trail have been cleared of poison ivy, Svenson said, but as this is a woodland area, some poison ivy is inevitable.