Wild caving group explores unseen world

There’s a line I’ve loved since high school from the song “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight” by The Postal Service. It goes like this: “I’m staring at the asphalt wondering what’s buried underneath where I am.” It’s a lyric situated in the middle of a breakup song, and I have always loved it because it takes us out of ourselves, asks us to consider what isn’t visible, to consider the history of what has been in a place before us, to consider the fact our existence and experience of a place isn’t necessarily the only way it’s been. Other people and civilizations and events have come and lived and gone before us. There is more than what we can see.

In Perry County, where me and six generations of my family have lived, there are approximately 700 discovered caves. With approximately 7,000 discovered caves throughout Missouri, Perry County is home to 10% of the state’s caves. Four of the five longest caves in the state are in Perry County: The longest, Crevice Cave, is a more than 31-mile cave system, followed by Berome Moore Cave, approximately a 24-mile cave system. The fourth and fifth longest, Mystery Cave and Rimstone River Cave, are approximately 14 and 12 miles, respectively, and also in Perry County.

“This is literally a different world we’re going into,” caving leader and Semo Grotto vice president Gerry Keene tells us at the training course a few days before we go below ground. “[There’s] nothing like it. It’s awesome.”

Brothers Aiden Siekmann (left) and Eli Siekmann talk in the storm drain while waiting to climb down a ladder into Streiler City Cave in Perryville, Mo. It was both of their first times exploring a wild cave. Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

It can be easy, when we grow used to something, to think we know it all. To stop wondering. To think what we see is all there is. I have never thought about what’s buried underneath the grass I can see before. But I am ready to find out.

***

We arrive on Saturday morning, ready to explore. I am disappointed to learn the term “spelunking,” which I had been using to refer to exploring caves, has fallen out of fashion in the caving community; when I use it in general conversation, hardly anyone knows what it means, and it is fun to teach them a new word. It is also a fun word to say, all those consonants jammed together in such an awkward way, kind of like my limbs in the cave as I crawl through spaces where my elbows and knees fold up and bend in positions I’m not used to. “Spelunking” sounds like it feels. I like to say it.

Cavers wait for each member of the group to crawl down a 20-foot ladder in order to begin exploring Streiler City Cave underground in Perryville, Mo. The group included 10 beginners and three guides. Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

But it’s fallen out of fashion because “spelunking” refers to people breaking the rules of cave exploration, doing the things you’re not supposed to do, like trespassing or not taking the proper safety gear or going alone, which can result in injury or death. Instead, “caving” is the term applied to the safe way of exploring caves, which is what we’ll be doing.

Caving is a team sport, Gerry says, and groups need to be comprised of at least three people to safely explore. There are 10 of us “newbies” of varying ages — three parents, four children, two of my coworkers and me — and three guides on our exploration. We get our gear — helmet, headlamp, gloves, knee and elbow pads — and are ready to go.

We’re exploring Streiler City Cave, a wild cave that opens up at Viola Blechle Park in the middle of the city of Perryville. It’s approximately one mile long, and we enter through a gated storm drain. I expect to feel slightly claustrophobic as I crouch down to walk through the drain, but am surprised to find I don’t. I feel partly unsure, partly like a Ninja Turtle, partly excited to do something totally new.

To get into the cave, we have to crawl down a 20-foot ladder. I don’t like ladders, and this is the part I have been most apprehensive about. I watch several of my co-explorers — the children and one of my coworkers — crawl down before me. Then, it is my turn.