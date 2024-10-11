Wiginton reelected mayor of Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL — Trey Wiginton has been reelected mayor of Marble Hill.
Wiginton, who has served as mayor for the last four years, received 89 votes as a write-in candidate. Opponent Charley Neeley received 39 votes.
Winners in the Woodland Board of Education race (two openings) were Matt Upchurch, 192 votes and Jarrett Boone Gaines, 157 votes. Also running were Tim Hastings, 102 votes and Karen Cronk, 69 votes.
Winners in the Leopold Board of Education race (two openings) were Wade Wiseman, 53 votes and Jason Van de Ven, 35 votes. Also running was Larry Nussbaum II, 31 votes.
In the uncontested race for Ward 1 alderman in Marble Hill, Teresa Caldwell received 38 votes. The Ward 2 alderman race also was uncontested, and Roger Lynch received 82 votes.
In Sedgewickville, three candidates filed for a spot on the Sedgewickville board of directors (three openings). Debbie Hahs received 10 votes, while Larry Mungle and Lynda Moseman each received nine votes.
School boards and the village of Glen Allen, which have a sufficient number of candidates to fill vacancies, do not need to hold an election. That is why Meadow Heights and Zalma school districts did not appear on the ballot.
