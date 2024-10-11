All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 3, 2024

Wiginton reelected mayor of Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL — Trey Wiginton has been reelected mayor of Marble Hill. Wiginton, who has served as mayor for the last four years, received 89 votes as a write-in candidate. Opponent Charley Neeley received 39 votes..

Mary Layton
Trey Wiginton
Trey Wiginton

MARBLE HILL — Trey Wiginton has been reelected mayor of Marble Hill.

Wiginton, who has served as mayor for the last four years, received 89 votes as a write-in candidate. Opponent Charley Neeley received 39 votes.

Winners in the Woodland Board of Education race (two openings) were Matt Upchurch, 192 votes and Jarrett Boone Gaines, 157 votes. Also running were Tim Hastings, 102 votes and Karen Cronk, 69 votes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Winners in the Leopold Board of Education race (two openings) were Wade Wiseman, 53 votes and Jason Van de Ven, 35 votes. Also running was Larry Nussbaum II, 31 votes.

In the uncontested race for Ward 1 alderman in Marble Hill, Teresa Caldwell received 38 votes. The Ward 2 alderman race also was uncontested, and Roger Lynch received 82 votes.

In Sedgewickville, three candidates filed for a spot on the Sedgewickville board of directors (three openings). Debbie Hahs received 10 votes, while Larry Mungle and Lynda Moseman each received nine votes.

School boards and the village of Glen Allen, which have a sufficient number of candidates to fill vacancies, do not need to hold an election. That is why Meadow Heights and Zalma school districts did not appear on the ballot.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy