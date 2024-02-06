MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Trey Wiginton has been reelected mayor of Marble Hill.
Wiginton received 123 votes, and opponent Charley Neeley received 41 votes.
Voters approved Proposition A, 792 to 320, which will allow Bollinger County to impose a countywide sales tax of one-half of 1 percent for the use and benefit of Bollinger County Sheriff's Office.
Winners in the Woodland School Board race (two openings) are Lance VanGennip, 520 votes, and Shari Cook-Koenig, 430 votes. Also running was Tim Hastings, 205 votes.
In the uncontested race for Ward I alderman in Marble Hill, Roger Burr received 47 votes. The Ward II alderman race also was uncontested, and Roger Lynch received 80 votes.
In Sedgewickville, two candidates filed for a spot on the Sedgewickville Board of Directors. Debbie Hahs received 18 votes, and Larry Mungle received 16 votes. The third director will be decided by a write-in vote.
There were no elections for Zalma, Meadow Heights and Leopold school boards. Three candidates filed to fill three vacancies at Zalma: Courtney Shelby, Douglas L. Stilts and Andrea Arnold. Two candidates filed for two vacancies at Meadow Heights: Sheila Kay Bess and Jenny Kent. And two candidates filed for two vacancies at Leopold: Amy Massa and Lee Vander Mierden.
Also, there were no elections for Glen Allen or Bollinger County Ambulance Board. Two candidates filed to fill two vacancies in Glen Allen: Mike Allen and Amber Allen. And two candidates filed for two vacancies on the ambulance board: Ginny Cook and Stephen Brune.
