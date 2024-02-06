In the uncontested race for Ward I alderman in Marble Hill, Roger Burr received 47 votes. The Ward II alderman race also was uncontested, and Roger Lynch received 80 votes.

In Sedgewickville, two candidates filed for a spot on the Sedgewickville Board of Directors. Debbie Hahs received 18 votes, and Larry Mungle received 16 votes. The third director will be decided by a write-in vote.

There were no elections for Zalma, Meadow Heights and Leopold school boards. Three candidates filed to fill three vacancies at Zalma: Courtney Shelby, Douglas L. Stilts and Andrea Arnold. Two candidates filed for two vacancies at Meadow Heights: Sheila Kay Bess and Jenny Kent. And two candidates filed for two vacancies at Leopold: Amy Massa and Lee Vander Mierden.

Also, there were no elections for Glen Allen or Bollinger County Ambulance Board. Two candidates filed to fill two vacancies in Glen Allen: Mike Allen and Amber Allen. And two candidates filed for two vacancies on the ambulance board: Ginny Cook and Stephen Brune.