John Wiggans has resigned from his position as Meadow Heights School District superintendent.
Donna Bristow, the Meadow Heights elementary principal, was hired July 2 to be the interim superintendent, Bristow said in an email to the Banner Press.
Wiggans sent his resignation by email to Meadow Heights School Board president Dennis Mouser. He will officially leave his position July 31, but the resignation was effective immediately, as stated in the email he sent.
During the July 9 Meadow Heights School Board executive session, the board voted unanimously to ï¿½negotiate the severance of superintendent contract with max payout of seven monthï¿½s salary no benefits.ï¿½ This motion was made by Lindsey Petton, the board secretary, and seconded by Candy Wilfong, a board member. The board members present were Mouser; Charlie Besher, board vice president; Petton; Kathi Miinch, board treasurer; Brian Brugger, board member; and Wilfong. Board member Sheila Bess was not present for the session.
The details of this meeting were disclosed in a draft of the July 9 executive session minutes. The draft is expected to be approved at the August board meeting.
Bristow sent a letter to the school district patrons once she had accepted the position as superintendent. In the letter, Bristow wrote about her 28 years working for the school district in various roles, starting in 1991 as a special-education teacher.
After six months, the board will review its decision, and decide what direction to take at that time.
If Bristow does not retain the position, ï¿½I will go back to being principal,ï¿½ she said.
Bristow is a lifelong resident of Bollinger County, and she is a graduate from Meadow Heights High School.
During the interim period, Mitch Nanney will serve as the principal for sixth through 12th grades; Jessica Conrad will serve as the interim principal for pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.
In her letter, Bristow wrote, ï¿½My door will always be open. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact me.ï¿½
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.