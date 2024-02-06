John Wiggans has resigned from his position as Meadow Heights School District superintendent.

Donna Bristow, the Meadow Heights elementary principal, was hired July 2 to be the interim superintendent, Bristow said in an email to the Banner Press.

Wiggans sent his resignation by email to Meadow Heights School Board president Dennis Mouser. He will officially leave his position July 31, but the resignation was effective immediately, as stated in the email he sent.

During the July 9 Meadow Heights School Board executive session, the board voted unanimously to negotiate the severance of superintendent contract with max payout of seven months salary no benefits. This motion was made by Lindsey Petton, the board secretary, and seconded by Candy Wilfong, a board member. The board members present were Mouser; Charlie Besher, board vice president; Petton; Kathi Miinch, board treasurer; Brian Brugger, board member; and Wilfong. Board member Sheila Bess was not present for the session.

The details of this meeting were disclosed in a draft of the July 9 executive session minutes. The draft is expected to be approved at the August board meeting.