All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 24, 2020

Wife of Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The wife of Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, a spokeswoman for the governor told media outlets Wednesday. Teresa Parson had been showing symptoms that included a cough and nasal congestion, spokeswoman Kelli Jones told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She took a rapid test that came back positive and was awaiting results of a nasal swab test to confirm the finding...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
Gov. Mike Parson speaks to 11-year-old Theodore Tracy of Cape Girardeau during a ceremonial signing of HB 66 on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in Jackson.
Gov. Mike Parson speaks to 11-year-old Theodore Tracy of Cape Girardeau during a ceremonial signing of HB 66 on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The wife of Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, a spokeswoman for the governor told media outlets Wednesday.

Teresa Parson had been showing symptoms that included a cough and nasal congestion, spokeswoman Kelli Jones told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She took a rapid test that came back positive and was awaiting results of a nasal swab test to confirm the finding.

The governor also was tested and was awaiting results, Jones told the newspaper. She did not immediately respond to phone and email messages from The Associated Press.

Gov. Parson postponed several events this week, Jones told WDAF-TV in Kansas City. Teresa Parson has been traveling with her husband this week for several events, including a ceremonial bill signing in Cape Girardeau where a photo posted Tuesday on the governor's Facebook page shows both of them wearing masks.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Parson, 65, is facing Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway in the November election.

Parson has repeatedly urged residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing, but he has been an outspoken opponent of mask mandates, often appearing at functions without one. In July, speaking without a mask at a Missouri Cattlemen's Association steak fry in Sedalia, he reiterated his stance.

"You don't need government to tell you to wear a dang mask," he said. "If you want to wear a dang mask, wear a mask."

Parson's opposition to masks has held strong even as the White House Coronavirus Task Force has recommended a face covering requirement in Missouri given the state's escalating number of confirmed cases. When Parson allowed the state to reopen for business in mid-June, about 16,000 cases had been confirmed. That number has now grown by nearly 100,000.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 23
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy