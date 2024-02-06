Widow tells audience about Rush Limbaugh's death

Kathryn Limbaugh, widow of radio legend and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh, made the following six-minute statement on Limbaugh’s radio program just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, following the broadcaster’s death at the age of 70:

Hello, everyone. I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today. I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting.

For over 32 years, Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show. It’s with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.

As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult — even more so when that loved one is larger than life. Rush will forever be the greatest of all time. Rush was an extraordinary man, a gentle giant, brilliant, quick-witted, exceptionally kind, extremely generous, passionate, courageous and the hardest-working person I know.

Despite being one of the most recognized and most powerful people in the world, Rush never let success change his core beliefs. He was polite and respectful to everyone he met. Even most recently, when he was not feeling well in the hospital, he was so appreciative to every single doctor, nurse, custodian and first-responder. He never wanted to put anyone out and always thanked them profusely for their help.

From today on, there will be a tremendous void in our lives and, of course, on the radio. Rush loved our miraculous country beyond measure. An unwavering patriot, he loved our United States military, our flag, our Constitution, our Founding Fathers. He proudly fought and defended conservative values in a way no one else can. Rush often stood up and took arrows on his own because he knew it was the right thing to do.

Rush encouraged so many of us to think for ourselves, to learn and to lead.