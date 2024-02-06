Wicked weekend weather threatens southern states

A storm system expected to strike a handful of southern states this weekend is looking more and more menacing.

More than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be at an enhanced threat of storms that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains, the national Storm Prediction Center said.

The area includes several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

A more tightly defined area that includes the Louisiana cities of Shreveport and Monroe and stretches into northeast Texas will be at an even greater risk of damaging winds on Friday, the Norman, Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center warned. A key concern in this area is the likelihood of "a relatively focused corridor for damaging wind," the Storm Prediction Center warned in a Thursday briefing.

Wicked weather will pose a threat to New Orleans, along with Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday, forecasters said.