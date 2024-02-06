'Why not me?': Sandi Essner talks cancer treatment

Sandi Essner avoids the term “cancer warrior.”

“I’m not a fighter,” she said. “It’s not about the fight. It’s about, what can I endure? What can my body endure?”

To say her endurance has been tested is a massive understatement. Since her diagnosis of stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2016, Essner is on her fourth round of chemo, and has undergone numerous surgeries. She thinks she’s had 36 treatments but that number might be off by a few.

Essner lives in Cape Girardeau with her family. Her treatment is through Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, a teaching hospital — where treatment methods are explored, where standard of care is established.

Diagnosis

Sandi Essner is shown during cancer treatment in this undated photo. Photo courtesy of Sandi Essner

“Ovarian cancer is definitely a specialty,” Essner said.

Ovarian cancer is silent. It whispers. There isn’t much research on early diagnosis, because most diagnoses aren’t made until stage 3 or 4, Essner said.

Her initial diagnosis wasn’t correct.

“I kept getting bladder infections,” she said, and after an episode where she couldn’t breathe and thought she’d had a heart attack, she went to the emergency room and got a lung cancer diagnosis.

Other family members had received cancer diagnoses, so Essner went ahead with a genetic test.

Not only did it determine she does have a genetic predisposition, but it was helpful to her medical team for targeting treatment.

Her second opinion showed advanced ovarian cancer, with a heavy tumor load in her abdomen.

Her cancer marker, ca125, was over 3,300.

Normal is between 0 and 35, Essner said.

“The doctor was brutally honest,” Essner said. “I could be treated but not cured.”

Advice

Sandi Essner on the job in a pharmacy Jan. 1, 2016, before her diagnosis. Photo courtesy of Sandi Essner

Every cancer is different, even if it’s the same on the surface, Essner said.

“I am very careful about giving specific advice. I always preface it,” she said.

Essner said getting tested for genetic predisposition is important, and has become less expensive in recent years, so she encourages people to talk about it with their physicians.

Her diagnosis was a shock, but, she said, “it’s not about me. People ask, ‘Why me?’ I ask, ‘Why not me?’”

Essner had risk factors but didn’t know it. Family history was one. Endometriosis was another.

Essner has an adult son and she and her husband, Chris, adopted two younger children later on. She’d had difficulty getting pregnant, she said.

But soon after the initial shock subsided, Essner worked to find meaning.

Sandi Essner, center, in an undated family photo prior to her diagnosis. Photo courtesy of Sandi Essner

Awareness and treatment

“I want to spread awareness and get into as many drug trials as I can,” Essner said.