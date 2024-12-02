All sections
NewsDecember 2, 2024

Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession

Whitewater woman, 42, arrested for alleged meth possession after traffic stop. K-9 alert led to discovery. Held on $50,000 bond.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Aschlei Goetz
Aschlei Goetz

A Whitewater woman was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for alleged possession of methamphetamine Saturday, Nov. 30.

Aschlei Goetz, 42, was arrested after a traffic stop where a pouch allegedly containing methamphetamine inside a purse was found via "K-9 sniff alert" in the passenger's floorboard where Goetz was sitting. According to the probable cause statement, Goetz told an officer the purse belonged to her but allegedly denied that there was anything illegal inside it.

The document states when Goetz was at the Cape Girardeau County Jail she was asked if she had anything illegal on her and told an officer she had a pipe on her.

Goetz is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

