Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession

A Whitewater woman was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for alleged possession of methamphetamine Saturday, Nov. 30.
Aschlei Goetz, 42, was arrested after a traffic stop where a pouch allegedly containing methamphetamine inside a purse was found via "K-9 sniff alert" in the passenger's floorboard where Goetz was sitting. According to the probable cause statement, Goetz told an officer the purse belonged to her but allegedly denied that there was anything illegal inside it.
The document states when Goetz was at the Cape Girardeau County Jail she was asked if she had anything illegal on her and told an officer she had a pipe on her.
Goetz is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.