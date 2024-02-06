Whitewater man hurt in crash

A Whitewater man sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Doyle Eakings, 82, was traveling westbound on Route A about 2 miles east of Whitewater when the 2010 Ford Escape he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
He was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital with "moderate" injuries. The report indicated he was wearing a safety device.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.