Jaycee Kesh Akinsanya is a man who defies easy labels. At first glance, heï¿½s a well-dressed man with an easy smile that radiates welcome and warmth.

But Akinsanya has lived an extraordinary life, beginning with his early years in civil-war-torn Liberia, his flight with his family to the United States from the west African country, his studies as a monk with the Hare Krishnas, modeling work and self discovery before landing with his partner on an organic farm near Whitewater.

Much of his lifeï¿½s story is detailed in his new book, ï¿½War, Momma, and Me: A Motherï¿½s Steadfast Love During Civil Unrest.ï¿½

Akinsanya stands in the light, throwing a stick for his Great Dane named Neil Diamond, who makes wild loops around the house built by an acquaintanceï¿½s uncle.

Itï¿½s a Thursday morning, and Akinsanya points out different beds planted with vegetables, herbs, fruit trees ï¿½ and a stand of elderberry bushes heï¿½s cultivating.

Jaycee Kesh Akinsanya sits next to his book, "War, Momma, and Me: A Mother's Steadfast Love During Civil Unrest," on June 7 in his home in Whitewater. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½Some daisies came up in my garden,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½They were a surprise. Super cool.ï¿½

He sells his produce at Natural Health Organic Foods in Cape Girardeau, he said, and he also has a business engraving metal plaques.

ï¿½Iï¿½m basically always here,ï¿½ he said, gesturing broadly at the land and house.

Off to one side, a small shed houses some guineas and ducks. Their waste can be composted into fertilizer for the crops, he said, but he keeps them out of the vegetable garden.

ï¿½Theyï¿½ll trample it,ï¿½ he said, shaking his head.

A giant white cloud of fluff and dog, a Great Pyrenees named Polly, hangs out between the house and shed, watching carefully.

The garden beds are built with walkways between and are raised beds to help with soil amendment and weed control, Akinsanya said.

Akinsanyaï¿½s peaceful existence is a sharp contrast to his early life in Liberia, where civil war broke out in 1989, after a military coup in 1980 caused unrest for years.

Akinsanya grew up with his mother, brother and one sister. His mother worked for the government, he said, meaning their existence was relatively stable, and she was able to shield him from much of the deprivations of war.

ï¿½For me, it was fun,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½I was 11. I didnï¿½t know about war.ï¿½

The fighting was far from the city of Monrovia, where he lived with his family. He learned several life skills, he said, including how to dry food and fill water barrels from the well half a mile away from their house.

ï¿½I had responsibility,ï¿½ he said, laughing over the memory of buying candy for himself with a bit of money left over from buying food for the family.

But by the end of July 1989, it ï¿½got nasty,ï¿½ he said.

Akinsanyaï¿½s tone remained level as he described a massacre of people holed up in his school, since classes werenï¿½t in session, as it was summer.

ï¿½Hundreds of people died,ï¿½ he said.

Akinsanya spoke of child soldiers and rebels hiding in the trees, making noises to mimic birds and other wildlife to communicate.

ï¿½I didnï¿½t know any of that was happening,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½I didnï¿½t know the intensity.ï¿½

He did know about the dusk-to-dawn curfew, he said, and when it changed to 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., he noticed more and more civilians evacuating from the war zone, more tension.

ï¿½Mom would always say, ï¿½Relax your mental tension,ï¿½ï¿½ he said.

That she could say that in the middle of a war zone, while she had to be concerned for her children, is ï¿½just who she was,ï¿½ he said.

In October 1992, he started classes at a Catholic all-boysï¿½ school in Liberia run by an order of nuns, the Adorers of the Blood of Christ.

Charles Taylor, leader of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia that began the uprising against the government in 1989, started another fight after the school year started, Akinsanya said.

ï¿½School abruptly stopped,ï¿½ he said.