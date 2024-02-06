All sections
NewsJune 15, 2017

White Oaks, Dalhousie subdivisions water restored; boil water alert in effect

Southeast Missourian

The White Oaks and Dalhousie subdivisions were without water service this morning, Cape Girardeau city officials said.

The loss of water service occurred about 7:30 a.m. as crews worked to install a new 12-inch water line in connection with the Bloomfield Road project, according to Jessica Sexton with the city's public information office.

Residents need to boil their water as a precaution.

Check back with the Southeast Missourian for more updates.

