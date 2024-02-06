The White Oaks and Dalhousie subdivisions were without water service this morning, Cape Girardeau city officials said.
The loss of water service occurred about 7:30 a.m. as crews worked to install a new 12-inch water line in connection with the Bloomfield Road project, according to Jessica Sexton with the city's public information office.
Residents need to boil their water as a precaution.
Check back with the Southeast Missourian for more updates.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.