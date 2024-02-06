White Christmas ahead? There's a chance in Southeast Missouri

A white Christmas might be in the cards this year, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.
Although lead forecaster David Humphrey said it’s too soon to tell, a possibility of rain and snow showers exists for Sunday night, just in time for Christmas.
After a week of warm weather leading up to the holiday, Humphrey said the region can expect to
see two bouts of cooler weather.
One of those bouts, Humphrey said, may include midweek rain followed by rain possibly changing to snow toward the end of the week.
Showers and thunderstorms are predicted for early Friday and again Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service’s website. Moderate winds also are expected Friday, with gusts of 23 mph.
Residents can expect to see temperatures of mostly low and upper 50s this week. While no winter storms are predicted, Humphrey said dropping temperatures could result in wintry weather.
No long-range extremes are predicted for the next 30 days, Humphrey said.
