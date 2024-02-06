All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 19, 2017

White Christmas ahead? There's a chance in Southeast Missouri

A white Christmas might be in the cards this year, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky. Although lead forecaster David Humphrey said it’s too soon to tell, a possibility of rain and snow showers exists for Sunday night, just in time for Christmas...

Rachael Long

A white Christmas might be in the cards this year, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Although lead forecaster David Humphrey said it’s too soon to tell, a possibility of rain and snow showers exists for Sunday night, just in time for Christmas.

After a week of warm weather leading up to the holiday, Humphrey said the region can expect to

see two bouts of cooler weather.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One of those bouts, Humphrey said, may include midweek rain followed by rain possibly changing to snow toward the end of the week.

Showers and thunderstorms are predicted for early Friday and again Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service’s website. Moderate winds also are expected Friday, with gusts of 23 mph.

Residents can expect to see temperatures of mostly low and upper 50s this week. While no winter storms are predicted, Humphrey said dropping temperatures could result in wintry weather.

No long-range extremes are predicted for the next 30 days, Humphrey said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just f...
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy