'White allies' protest of police shooting leads to stadium

ST. LOUIS -- Hundreds of mostly white protesters gathered Thursday evening in downtown St. Louis and marched, chanting, "white silence is violence" in the latest demonstration following the acquittal of a former police officer in the death of a black man.

Organizers called for the "White Allies Only" rally, and a large crowd marched from a downtown plaza to Busch Stadium, where about 50,000 people gathered for a Billy Joel concert. The raucous crowd stood outside the stadium, chanting for several tense minutes while about 100 officers stood inside a metal barrier, some in riot gear, but there were no confrontations or arrests.

A judge on Sept. 15 acquitted former officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. More than 160 people were arrested in protests last weekend, but demonstrations since then have been law-abiding.

Protest organizer Cori Bush said the point of Thursday's rally was to drive home the point it isn't just African-Americans upset by the Stockley verdict.

"I think it's great for people to know there are white people that believe black lives matter and aren't afraid to show it, that want to tear down systemic racism," Bush said.

Protesters rally Thursday in downtown St. Louis as fans arrive for a Billy Joel concert at Busch Stadium. Christian Gooden ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Jennifer Sherer, a demonstrator from St. Louis, said the city remains badly segregated.

"When you look at the history of St. Louis, the racial divide is very intentional," Sherer said while holding a "black lives matter" sign.

Protesters have aimed to disrupt commerce in St. Louis, with significant success. Downtown virtually shut down on the day of the ruling. Bars and restaurants closed during protests in the city's Central West End and in the suburb of University City. Concerts by U2 and Ed Sheeran were canceled last weekend amid security concerns.