Whistleblower suit filed against Chaffee Schools

A whistleblower lawsuit was filed Feb. 13 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on behalf of Mary Hall of Jackson, Chaffee High School's vice principal and the district's curriculum director.

Mary Hall

The action is the latest legal salvo stemming from a Nov. 15, 2021, occurrence at the high school involving a now-former Chaffee teacher and a minor female student.

The student, according to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian, reported to district personnel that teacher Todd Cabral touched her "butt" while the two were at his desk.

Shawn Nix

Cabral has since resigned and faced a Class A misdemeanor assault charge. Cabral entered a not guilty plea in a Feb. 8, 2022, court appearance.

Hall alleges Chaffee administration has undertaken disciplinary action against her for speaking out about the district's failure to report child abuse, plus what the court action says is the school district's "gross mismanagement" of the original incident.

A Friday, Feb. 17, news release from Hall's attorneys, Laura and J.P. Clubb, said the school district has "condoned sexual harassment, created a hostile work environment and retaliated against Hall for standing up for her rights and for those of Chaffee's students."

According to Hall's legal team, Hall is seeking court relief under the whistleblower statute in Missouri law, Section 105.055, RSMo.