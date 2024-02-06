Whistleblower lawsuit alleges retaliation by Missouri House speaker

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s House speaker once described “stupid Republican women” as “an invasive species”, according to a whistleblower retaliation lawsuit filed against the powerful lawmaker Friday.

House Chief Clerk Dana Miller’s lawsuit alleged GOP House Speaker Dean Plocher and his chief of staff Rod Jetton retaliated against her after she raised concerns about his alleged mistreatment of women and misuse of state funds.

“I got along with the speaker until I told him ‘no’,” Miller told reporters Friday.

Plocher and his office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Friday from The Associated Press, but he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The House Ethics Committee in April dismissed a related complaint against Plocher, although the committee leader and an independent investigator had said the speaker used his power to block the investigation.

“From the outset of this investigation, I’ve maintained my innocence,” Plocher told reporters after the dismissal. He denied any obstruction on his part.

Plocher is barred from running for reelection to the House because of term limits. He is in a crowded Republican primary for the Missouri secretary of state’s seat.

In her lawsuit, Miller claimed problems with Plocher began months before he ascended to the speakership in January 2023.

Miller, the top House nonpartisan administrator, said she met with Plocher in May 2022 after receiving several complaints about his treatment of female Republican lawmakers, including a woman who said she considered filing an ethics complaint against him.

When she raised those concerns with Plocher, Miller said he responded by saying: “stupid Republican women ... they are an invasive species.”