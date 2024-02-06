Whereabouts of almost 1,300 Missouri sex offenders unknown

ST. LOUIS -- Police don't know the whereabouts of nearly 1,300 registered sex offenders in Missouri, including hundreds who fall into the most dangerous category, according to a state audit released Monday.

Missouri law requires convicted sex offenders to register their names, addresses and other information with their county law enforcement, most often the sheriff's department. The Missouri State Highway Patrol maintains a publicly available database. Offenders must keep their information up-to-date and notify law enforcement when they move.

The audit released by state Auditor Nicole Galloway states 1,259 sex offenders are unaccounted for -- about 8 percent of the nearly 16,000 registered sex offenders in Missouri -- and it blames inadequate enforcement of the registration requirement at the local level. In 14 counties and the City of St. Louis, the whereabouts of more than 10 percent of sex offenders are unknown.

Galloway said the findings are "disturbing and alarming."

"As it stands, the sex-offender registry really provides a false sense of security," Galloway said at a news conference in St. Louis.

Galloway said the audit did not compare compliance rates in Missouri with other states, nor did it examine if non-compliant sex offenders committed additional crimes.

However, other states have had similar problems with keeping up with sex offenders. A state analysis in August found Wisconsin didn't have current information on 2,735 offenders. A 2017 audit in Massachusetts found no address on file for nearly 1,800 of the state's more than 13,000 registered sex offenders.

By contrast, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in August the statewide compliance rate for registered sex offenders there was 98.8 percent -- only 45 of 3,695 South Dakota sex offenders were identified to be in non-compliance.