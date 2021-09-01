Where there's smoke, There's No Fire

Smoke discovered in an underground tunnel delayed the start of Tuesday afternoon classes in Carnahan Hall on the Cape Girardeau campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Students, faculty and staff were later given the all-clear to return to classrooms after a brief investigation by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, SEMO's Department of Public Safety and Southeast's Facilities Management office.
Smoke discovered in an underground tunnel delayed the start of Tuesday afternoon classes in Carnahan Hall on the Cape Girardeau campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Students, faculty and staff were later given the all-clear to return to classrooms after a brief investigation by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, SEMO's Department of Public Safety and Southeast's Facilities Management office.Jeff Long