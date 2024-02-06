When thousands of turkeys ran the streets of Cape Girardeau

While on one of my lunch-hour trips down to Annie Laurie’s antique store a few weeks ago, I came across a unique photograph.

The mounted image appeared to date from around the turn of the last century and was found among a group of known Cape Girardeau items. The unusual photograph captured a large number of turkeys in what I believed to be the old fairgrounds or a similar park. Two men are standing among the birds, and two shelters are seen in the background. What is this group of turkeys and why are they on the fairgrounds, I wondered?

So, I began doing a little research and discovered a peculiar event that would seasonally occur more than 120 years ago — a grand march of hundreds, if not thousands, of turkeys down Broadway!

In October 1899, an advertisement appeared in a Cape Girardeau newspaper, “WANTED — All the turkeys in the country, for which the highest market price will be paid in cash. The game season is now open. Bring us all the game you can get.”

The firm placing the ad was Western Poultry and Game Co. of St. Louis, which had recently opened a branch office in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Turkeys are herded along Broadway for shipment to New Orleans in the late 1800s. In the background on right is the current Katy O'Ferrell's building. The photo was printed in the book "Cape Girardeau Faces and Places, 1850-1950," published by the Southeast Missourian. Photo submitted by Judith Wilcox Cureton

In mid-November, the Cape Girardeau Democrat reported, “That was a grand sight for the people of this city last Thursday. Seven hundred turkeys in one drove marched down Broadway.”