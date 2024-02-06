All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 25, 2020

When thousands of turkeys ran the streets of Cape Girardeau

While on one of my lunch-hour trips down to Annie Laurie’s antique store a few weeks ago, I came across a unique photograph. The mounted image appeared to date from around the turn of the last century and was found among a group of known Cape Girardeau items. ...

By Lyle Randolph ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
A flock of turkeys is seen around the turn of the last century at the old fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau.
A flock of turkeys is seen around the turn of the last century at the old fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Lyle Randolph

While on one of my lunch-hour trips down to Annie Laurie’s antique store a few weeks ago, I came across a unique photograph.

The mounted image appeared to date from around the turn of the last century and was found among a group of known Cape Girardeau items. The unusual photograph captured a large number of turkeys in what I believed to be the old fairgrounds or a similar park. Two men are standing among the birds, and two shelters are seen in the background. What is this group of turkeys and why are they on the fairgrounds, I wondered?

So, I began doing a little research and discovered a peculiar event that would seasonally occur more than 120 years ago — a grand march of hundreds, if not thousands, of turkeys down Broadway!

In October 1899, an advertisement appeared in a Cape Girardeau newspaper, “WANTED — All the turkeys in the country, for which the highest market price will be paid in cash. The game season is now open. Bring us all the game you can get.”

The firm placing the ad was Western Poultry and Game Co. of St. Louis, which had recently opened a branch office in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Turkeys are herded along Broadway for shipment to New Orleans in the late 1800s. In the background on right is the current Katy O'Ferrell's building. The photo was printed in the book "Cape Girardeau Faces and Places, 1850-1950," published by the Southeast Missourian.
Turkeys are herded along Broadway for shipment to New Orleans in the late 1800s. In the background on right is the current Katy O'Ferrell's building. The photo was printed in the book "Cape Girardeau Faces and Places, 1850-1950," published by the Southeast Missourian.Photo submitted by Judith Wilcox Cureton

In mid-November, the Cape Girardeau Democrat reported, “That was a grand sight for the people of this city last Thursday. Seven hundred turkeys in one drove marched down Broadway.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The turkeys had come from the Hinkle & Statler Mercantile Co. at Oak Ridge, where Lucas R. Gillilan, the branch manager of Western Poultry and Game Co., had paid 80 cents per bird. The flock was driven on the march by a group of five men, with one lead man and four following behind to keep the column going. The birds were driven like sheep over the three-day trip to Cape Girardeau.

In fall 1900, the unusual march was repeated as another large drove of turkeys made its way from Jackson and Oak Ridge to Cape Girardeau. The turkeys, numbering about 3,000, were pastured at the old fairgrounds. The old fairgrounds were located near the old Gordonville Road and the road that would later become U.S. 61 near the intersection of what is now Independence Street and Kingshighway.

During that time, the Cape Girardeau County Fair and Park Association were beginning work on the new fairgrounds on the spot that would become Capaha Park.

By the end of November, the Western Poultry and Game Co. was dressing and shipping more than 1,000 turkeys per day from their branch office in Cape Girardeau. The following week, the company reported they were preparing a large order of turkeys for the New York market.

An advertisement seeking turkeys is seen. Western Poultry and Game Co. placed the advertisement in the Cape Girardeau Democrat in 1899.
An advertisement seeking turkeys is seen. Western Poultry and Game Co. placed the advertisement in the Cape Girardeau Democrat in 1899.Submitted by Lyle Randolph

“The turkey crop of this county this year is immense,” the Cape Girardeau Democrat reported Nov. 11, 1899, “Cape Girardeau County turkeys will adorn the tables of thousands of families for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Lyle Randolph is the general manager of Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy