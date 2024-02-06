When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returns Saturday to Show Me Center

Ask Ryan Eftink where the inspiration derived to name his large-scale barbecue event, third annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash — returning Saturday, Jan. 14, to Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center — he has an answer at the ready.

"People know barbecuing is an outdoor activity, but we're doing this indoors. Some may hear about it and think, 'You're doing this indoors? When pigs fly!'" said Eftink, a more than 20-year industry veteran who has been associated with family-operated Smokin Brothers of Cape Girardeau since 2012.

The competitive event, open to the public, kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until early evening.

The first When Pigs Fly showcase was held in January 2020, but 2021's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"(Ours) is one of the most unique barbecue contests out there," said Eftink, a 1995 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

"There are three events in one going on Saturday. One is the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) Cook, which brings together top-of-the-world steak cookers who will be coming in and throwing down on some ribeyes. We've also got barbecue professionals coming in to show us their wares, and the public will get to the taste their offerings and will be invited to cast votes. The third event is called Heroes Cup — made up of first responders being coached by pros," he said.

Cost to attend is $25 for adults and $10 for those between the ages of 4 and 12.