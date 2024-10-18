When Pigs Fly indoor barbecue contest returns to Cape Girardeau

For the fourth year, the Smokin Brothers are bringing the barbecue indoors.

The Cape Girardeau-based wood-pellet grill manufacturer is sponsoring the When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The event organizers promise those who attend will have unparalleled access to the celebrities and influencers in the world of barbecue.

The event is one of the largest indoor barbecue competitions in the world, according to Ryan Eftink, one of the Smokin Brothers. This year, there will be three types of competitions: the Heroes Cup, a steak cook-off and the barbecue contest.

The Heroes Cup is the competition for local veterans and first responders. They will team up with a barbecue celebrity to cook barbecue for attendees to sample. The barbecue celebrities will give the heroes their own tips, tricks and how-to-cook ideas while working together to try to win the overall Heroes Cup. The champion will be chosen by the tip-of-the-boot concept: To vote for who is the best, those attending will put money in a boot, and the team with the most money raised will be the winner. Half of the proceeds per boot will go to the first responder or veteran's charity cause, and the other half will go to the local charity Badges Give Back.

The steak cook-off contest is back again this year and is sponsored by the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA). The SCA has set regulations and rules for the judging, this year's teams will get the full SCA experience.

This year's barbecue contest will have 10 competing teams. More than 100 applications were submitted for this year's contest, Eftink said. Each application had to go through specific criteria, such as the distance from where Smokin Brothers is located, experience level, whether they have been involved before and how unique their submitted video was. Eftink said they wanted to level the playing field as much as possible. Each competitor will cook the same meat on a Smokin Brothers barbecue grill with the same equipment; all the competitors have to focus on is their craft. For this competition, there will be a People's Choice winner.

This barbecue competition is unique in that it is both indoors and during the winter. Eftink said they always talked about how barbecue season was dead in the winter months and wanted to change that.