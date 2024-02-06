Cape Girardeau Public Library is always adding ways to find what type of book a patron should read next, as well as incorporating what the focus of the month is about.
July is National Picnic Month. On Wednesday, July 19, the library posted a small series called "What's your picnic vibe?" on its Facebook page. In this series, they had six picnic vibes readers could choose from to find their next potential book.
"Thinking soft pastels and flowers combined with soft breads and cheeses (and maybe some jams or jellies?), this picnic aesthetic is for those of us who grew up reading 'Grimms Fairy Tales' and Hans Christian Anderson. You might also have a soft spot for (J.R.R.) Tolkien. You enjoy reading books with magic and adventure and have probably played Dungeons and Dragons at least once in your life."
Recommendations: "The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill" by Rowenna Miller, "Circe" by Madeline Miller, "Emily Wilde's Encyclopedia of Fairies" by Heather Fawcett and "Crescent City" by Sarah J. Maas
"When I read up on Dark Academia, the word that a lot of people use is 'gloomy'. The vibe I get though is more dark emotions, a high level of intensity, maybe a slight melancholy feel, but there is also something aristocratic added into the mix. I think dark, red wines with grapes and pomegranates, and cheeses with names that are hard to pronounce. Just me? Well, if you grew up loving the Bronte sisters and pinning Poe's poems to your bedroom walls, then this picnic might be the place to find new friends (both real and literary)."
Recommendations: "The Maidens" by Alexander Michaelides, "Babel" by R.F. Kuang, "The Atlas Six" by Olivie Blake and "Ninth House" by Leigh Bardugo.
"This brings images of either a patchwork of beach towels laid out or a flat bedsheet with pineapple coolers holding the edges down, an umbrella for some kind of shade and foods in plastic containers and bags. Food usually includes water bottles or fruit juices, turkey and ham sandwiches, and fresh fruits and veggies with maybe a few bags of your favorite chips. On these trips, parents usually sit together eating, while children run back and forth, taking bites between splashes in the waves. And sand, sand everywhere. This might be different for everyone depending on what your beach vacation looked like. Best sellers are usually the way to go. Popular, fun reads that you can pick up and put down without losing interest."
Recommendations: "Happy Place" by Emily Henry, "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver, "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros and "Simply Lies" by David Baldacci.
"Blanket for two, please? There is something about going on a picnic date. What makes it romantic, I think, really depends on the type of person you are, but all romantic picnics should have a level of intimacy. Not secluded, but set apart. A place where two people can meet and either share each other's favorite homemade foods or enjoy their favorite restaurant takeout. For a first date feel, there is always a little bit of trying too hard, bubbly nerves and a relaxing atmosphere. A more everyday couple has shared inside jokes, maybe an important anniversary date, and an easy comfortable atmosphere that can't be found with anyone else. Food again really depends on the people, but dessert and some sort of fancy drink, like sparkling grape juice should be involved for a sweet fancy feel."
Recommendations: "Practice Makes Perfect" by Sarah Adams, "The Neighbor Favor" by Kristina Forest, "The Plus One" by Mazey Eddings and "Meet Me at the Lake" by Carley Fortune.
"To me, this screams checkered/gingham picnic blanket or tablecloth spread out on the grass (or picnic table). You could go with classic red or pick a different color of your choice (my family always had a blue one handy). We always held ours at parks. Sometimes, these were ones with playgrounds for the kiddos to run amok, other times we went to nature reserves like Lone Elk Park in St. Louis. Some of my favorite times with my friends have been with us camped out under trees on blankets, eating sandwiches and playing cards or reading. The foods for these kinds of picnics can go a bunch of different ways. My favorite is the potluck picnic where everyone brings their own kind of dish to share, but I have had many where we all stop at our favorite sandwich shop, order to go, and eat them when we get there."
Recommendations: "Wahala" by Nikki May, "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan" by Lisa See, "Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood" by Rebecca Wells and "Sister Friends Forever" by Kimberla Lawson Roby.
"This picnic vibe I feel combines some of the most fun parts of both Fairy/Cottage Core and Dark Academia picnic vibes. Lots of cooler temperatures, fall colors, blankets laid over crunching leaves and being surrounded by lots of trees. This is honestly the feeling I try to go for all year-round! For foods, I feel like there are apples and apple-themed desserts, cinnamon (maybe warm Chai or coffee cake) and pumpkin (pie, muffins, mouse). For something savory, I like to think of honey ham and spicy cheeses. If this is you, you probably like curling up with a modern gothic story or an anthology of ghost stories, maybe even a horror book or a cozy mystery."
Recommendations: "The Haunting of Hill House" by Shirley Jackson, "The Death of Jane Lawrence" by Caitlin Starling, "Ghost Stories: Classic Tales of Horror and Suspense" by Leslie S. Klinger and "A Good Day to Pie" by Misha Popp.
"It's a good time to grab a book and something tasty to eat, then find a beautiful place outdoors to get some reading in."
