Cape Girardeau Public Library is always adding ways to find what type of book a patron should read next, as well as incorporating what the focus of the month is about.

July is National Picnic Month. On Wednesday, July 19, the library posted a small series called "What's your picnic vibe?" on its Facebook page. In this series, they had six picnic vibes readers could choose from to find their next potential book.

Fairy/Cottage Core

"Thinking soft pastels and flowers combined with soft breads and cheeses (and maybe some jams or jellies?), this picnic aesthetic is for those of us who grew up reading 'Grimms Fairy Tales' and Hans Christian Anderson. You might also have a soft spot for (J.R.R.) Tolkien. You enjoy reading books with magic and adventure and have probably played Dungeons and Dragons at least once in your life."

Recommendations: "The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill" by Rowenna Miller, "Circe" by Madeline Miller, "Emily Wilde's Encyclopedia of Fairies" by Heather Fawcett and "Crescent City" by Sarah J. Maas

Dark Academia

"When I read up on Dark Academia, the word that a lot of people use is 'gloomy'. The vibe I get though is more dark emotions, a high level of intensity, maybe a slight melancholy feel, but there is also something aristocratic added into the mix. I think dark, red wines with grapes and pomegranates, and cheeses with names that are hard to pronounce. Just me? Well, if you grew up loving the Bronte sisters and pinning Poe's poems to your bedroom walls, then this picnic might be the place to find new friends (both real and literary)."

Recommendations: "The Maidens" by Alexander Michaelides, "Babel" by R.F. Kuang, "The Atlas Six" by Olivie Blake and "Ninth House" by Leigh Bardugo.

Beachy

"This brings images of either a patchwork of beach towels laid out or a flat bedsheet with pineapple coolers holding the edges down, an umbrella for some kind of shade and foods in plastic containers and bags. Food usually includes water bottles or fruit juices, turkey and ham sandwiches, and fresh fruits and veggies with maybe a few bags of your favorite chips. On these trips, parents usually sit together eating, while children run back and forth, taking bites between splashes in the waves. And sand, sand everywhere. This might be different for everyone depending on what your beach vacation looked like. Best sellers are usually the way to go. Popular, fun reads that you can pick up and put down without losing interest."