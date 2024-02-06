What's Past is Prologue — The life and times of Jimmy Carter

An official portrait of Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. president, taken during his tenure in office. Carter, 98, recently entered hospice care. Submitted

"(Carter) created the cabinet departments of Energy and Education; negotiated and saw confirmation of the Panama Canal Treaty; he worked on SALT-II, the strategic arms limitation treaty with the then-Soviet Union; and the 1978 Camp David Accords are all evidence of his impact on the office," Nickell opined.

Missteps

"On his second day as president in 1977, Carter announced he was pardoning all Vietnam draft evaders," Nickell recalled.

"Since it was so early in his presidency, there was obviously little preparation and he simply used the wrong word in discussing those who violated the Selective Service Act. By contrast, at the end of the Civil War, amnesty was offered to former Confederate soldiers. Amnesty means you 'forget' or 'overlook' what people have done. Carter used the word 'pardon,' which means to 'forgive,' which is a big difference and a lot of Americans didn't understand (Carter's) thinking."

Late in his presidency, on July 15, 1979, Carter outlined his plans to reduce oil imports and improve energy efficiency in his "Crisis of Confidence", or "malaise", speech.

"(Carter) was careful about words and thought a lot about them. When he came out with 'malaise,' it conveyed sadness and was negatively interpreted by most people," Nickell remembered.

Historian Nickell also recalled the stark contrast with Reagan, who — in contrast to his opponent — used phrases such as "morning in America", and "America is a shining city on a hill".

"I always thought of Reagan as 'President Happy Face.' He had a big smile; he'd wink at people, laugh with them and shake hands. Carter was too serious. He was setting the White House thermometers and scheduling the tennis courts. He wanted to do great things but was his own worst enemy and I think his personality was not well suited to the presidency."

Of note

Carter, Nickell said, was the only White House occupant to serve a full four-year term never to place a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

"He just didn't get the opportunities to do things other presidents did. There's not a final verdict on Carter. He's had the longest post-presidency of any of our chief executives. Every president has had a great historian tell his story but that hasn't happened yet for Carter. He did remarkable things and lived a fascinating life. For example, Admiral Hyman Rickover, the so-called 'Father of the Nuclear Navy,' chose Carter as a subordinate officer to work with him on nuclear submarines.

Nickell offered a summation of a person he admires but has never met.

"(Carter) was a tough character and courageous but didn't have right personality for the job of president. He is a complicated person, upstanding morally, sincere and as honest as is possible for a politician to be," he said, recalling Carter's promise never to lie to the American people.