What's Past is Prologue: Thanksgiving in times of national trouble

Most of us know the Thanksgiving holiday dates to the time of the Pilgrims and Puritans in the early 17th century.

The most familiar precedent for the holiday — and there remains a dispute to this day about its initial founding — dates to 1621. The Pilgrims of Plymouth, Massachusetts, in that year celebrated a good harvest with Native Americans who had helped the settlers with scarce resources survive the previous winter by giving them food.

Nickell, the retired Southeast Missouri State University historian who taught at SEMO for more than four decades, thinks of Thanksgiving as his favorite holiday.

"I become emotional recalling Thanksgiving in my youth in Illinois. We had so many members of our family come so far to be together to enjoy turkey and goose meat and pie — and it was really special," he said.

Enter the presidents

America's first chief executive, George Washington, proclaimed the first nationwide Thanksgiving celebration in the young nation Nov. 26, 1789, to be "a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favors of Almighty God."

The Revolutionary War had ended six years before, in 1783, as signatories to the Treaty of Paris formally concluded the end of hostilities between England and the former colonies.

The exact date for Thanksgiving was observed on different dates in the U.S. depending on the state of residence right up until the middle of Abraham Lincoln's presidency.

In 1863, Lincoln's Union Army was in the midst of the War Between the States.