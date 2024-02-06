What's past is prologue — remembering the blizzard of 1979

Few who were living in Southeast Missouri at the time are likely to forget the events of Feb. 24-25, 1979, when an estimated 24 inches of snow fell in a matter of hours, paralyzing traffic, closing schools and crippling movement of all sorts in the region.

"I think of it as a blizzard as someone who lived through it and still regard it as one of the most unusual moments of my life," said Frank Nickell, historian.

A blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, refers to a period characterized by "considerable falling and/or blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one-fourth of a mile coupled with winds of at least 35 miles per hour and lasting for at least three hours."

All of those conditions existed on that weekend.

"It was a deluge of snow driven by high winds that went right across Interstate 55 and Cape Girardeau must have been the high point in terms of snow depth," remembered Nickell.

A National Guard driver offered a ride outside of the Salvation Army building in the 200 block of Broadway. Southeast Missourian file

Timeline

The weekend forecast, according to previous Southeast Missourian coverage, was for rain changing to snow with possible accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

The rain began Saturday night, recalled as a steady downpour driven by gusts of wind and accumulating 1.12 inches on the rain gauge at what is now Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Snow began around 3 a.m. Sunday and by 6 a.m., measured only 3 inches.

By 6:30 a.m., the skies opened.

"Great skeins of snow, blowing horizontally at times and at other times slanting down in blinding torrents, made for a huge whiteout. Vision was no more than 50 yards and only rarely could trees 100 [yards] away be glimpsed -- then only dimly as through a veil," wrote the newspaper's executive editor John L. Blue on Feb. 27.

"The snow slowed around 1 p.m., slowed even more by 3 p.m. and finally came to a halt around 5:30 p.m. A trip outside measured drifts up to 3 feet by yardstick -- and on level ground, 23 to 26 inches. Except for the wind, all was silence."

Nickell said some Southeast students rolled beer kegs down Broadway after the blizzard.