"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities.

Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously a longtime faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, is primary historian for these articles, which are carried intermittently in the Southeast Missourian.

The longest serving monarch in world history, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, will be buried today after a state funeral in London — putting a final period to her record-shattering 70-year reign.

King George VI, whom daughter Elizabeth succeeded on the British throne upon George's sudden death in 1952, made history during the administration of America's 32nd president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"No British king or queen had ever come to the U.S. or indeed anywhere in North America before George VI's June 7 to 12, 1939, visit with his wife," Nickell said. "Historians have debated if a (British) king had made a visit to the American colonies back in the 18th century, the American Revolution might have not occurred."

History, alas, did not follow that pattern.

The colonists, of course, won the Revolutionary War over the English. Great Britain and the nascent U.S. republic became enemies — perhaps most poignantly recalled later by British forces setting fire to the White House in the War of 1812, Nickell observed.

King George VI of Great Britain in an undated photo during World War II. George VI, father of the late Queen Elizabeth II, made history in 1939 as the first British monarch ever to visit the U.S. Submitted

Enemies to friends

"With Europe poised on the brink of (World War II), Roosevelt realized the necessity of fostering closer ties between the two democracies. Roosevelt believed so strongly in the need for cooperation that he pursued this change in foreign policy at the risk of losing domestic support from the very strong isolationist and anti-British segments of the (U.S.) electorate," according to www.fdrlibrary.org.