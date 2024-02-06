“What’s Past is Prologue” series, an homage to William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest”, looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously a longtime faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, is primary historian for these articles, which are carried intermittently in the Southeast Missourian.

Twenty-five years ago this past summer, 156 years of British rule of Hong Kong ended with the July 1, 1997, formal handover of the colony to the People's Republic of China.

Britain's prime minister, Tony Blair, had been in office two months at the time.

Diana, Princess of Wales, by then divorced from Prince Charles, had less than two months to live.

Frank Nickell, local historian now with Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, visited Hong Kong "four or five times" before the Chinese government took sovereignty.

One of the most densely populated places on earth, Hong Kong Island sits on 34 square miles of territory.

"When you go into that harbor, you see all of those buildings [and] all of those people, in that small area with more than 7 million people," Nickell recalled. "It's one of the most crowded areas of the world, one of the wealthiest, one of the most vital and one of the most contentious. If you want to get a sense of how beautiful Hong Kong is, watch the 1955 film 'Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing', with William Holden and Jennifer Jones. Victoria Harbor is one of the great visual sights in the world."

A quarter of a century ago, part of the pact China made with the United Kingdom in return for British handover of control was a promise the Hong Kong region would enjoy considerable political autonomy for 50 years after the Union Jack — the British flag — was lowered there.

The agreement came to be popularly known as "one country, two systems."