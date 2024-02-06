The "What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously a longtime faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, is primary historian for these articles, which will be carried intermittently in the Southeast Missourian.

This is the second in the series.

Houck Stadium, which today hosts Southeast Missouri State University football and women's soccer, turns 91 on Oct. 3, making the 10,000-seat facility the most senior gridiron venue in the Ohio Valley Conference. The next oldest, Austin Peay's Fortera Stadium, opened in 1946.

Cape Girardeau Central High School used Houck as its home football field until the team moved into Tiger Stadium for the 2011 season.

On Sept. 1, Southeast president Carlos Vargas and university athletics director Brady Barke jointly announced because of serious degradation of the concrete bleachers revealed in a structural assessment, the south grandstand would close indefinitely.

Houck Stadium, possibly during rainy football game, undated. Southeast Missourian file

According to semoredhawks.com, the venerable Houck has had numerous facelifts over the years, including the following:

Interior of Houck Stadium while under construction in 1930. Used in dedication edition, Oct. 3, 1930. Southeast Missourian file

1963: Seating on the north side of the stadium is added.

1979: The press box is constructed above the south grandstand.

1992: Chairback seats added to the center section of the south grandstand.

2000: The initial FieldTurf playing surface was added.

2009: A five-story, 300-bed residence hall added adjacent to Houck's west end (Merick Hall).

2011: New state-of-the-art video scoreboard, new FieldTurf surface, new lighting installed.

Before Houck Stadium

At the turn of the 20th century, Southeast played its football games in the old Fairgrounds Park, now Capaha Park.

A track for horse races was also on the old fairgrounds as was a pavilion for Saturday night dances.