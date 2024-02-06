What's Past is Prologue: George Washington's inoculation order of 1777

The "What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously a longtime faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, is primary historian for these articles, which will be carried intermittently in the Southeast Missourian.

This is the fourth in the series.

One of the most used words today, thanks to COVID-19, is vaccine. There were no vaccines during the 18th century Revolutionary War but there was a deadly disease called smallpox.

George Washington, realizing his Continental Army troops were in great danger from the malady, eventually ordered the best thing available in that era — the inoculation of Continental Army troops.

"Smallpox was probably the worst disease human beings could get at that time," said historian Nickell. "It left a sufferer with huge painful blisters often covering much of the body and left permanent scarring, making a soldier unable to function in war — if in fact he survived the illness."

The gravestone of President George Washington's second cousin, George H. Lewis (1801-1874), in Old Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Inoculation usually involved the practice of making an incision in a healthy soldier's arm and placing in the wound a half-inch long thread or string from the clothing of a smallpox sufferer.

The best case scenario was, Nickell said, a soldier would get a mild case of smallpox and recover, being thereafter permanently immune from ever contracting the disease again.

Cotton Mather, a New England Puritan clergyman, is credited with developing the technique as early as 1720.

Pushback

Mather's solution was far from scientific and some previously healthy inoculated people died — sowing fear of the contamination potential of the process, according to the John W. Kluge Center at the Library of Congress.

The Continental Congress, in fact, issued a 1776 proclamation prohibiting Army surgeons from inoculating troops.