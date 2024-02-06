In the many articles written since the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban forces earlier this month, attempts have been made to link the events in the Afghan capital of Kabul to the fall of Saigon in the former South Vietnam in April 1975.
The images of thousands of Afghans fleeing Taliban rule flooding the tarmac of Kabul's airport recalled the military helicopters evacuating staff from the U.S. Embassy in Saigon 46 years ago.
"It may not be the best analogy but Kabul's fate represents, in my mind, the defining end of (America's) nation-building efforts (and) no nation ever tried to build another nation in its own image the way the U.S. did with South Vietnam," said Frank Nickell of Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation.
Nickell argues President Lyndon Johnson's "Vietnamization" policy, continued by his successor Richard Nixon, has a strong legacy.
"We tried to remake South Vietnam and it worked," he opined.
"The old South Vietnam, now part of a unified Vietnam, loves America. They watch U.S. movies and listen to American music; they eat American food; they utilize the Dewey decimal system in their libraries and have stop lights now in Hanoi, the capital of the former North Vietnam."
Nickell said the goal was different nearly half a century later in Afghanistan.
"I don't think the U.S. tried to truly nation-build in Afghanistan but rather attempted to end the terrorism threat to the United States coming from there in the wake of 9/11," he said.
The 20th anniversary of the terrorism attacks on the U.S. is two weeks away.
During a more than 40-year tenure on the faculty at Southeast Missouri State University, Nickell visited Vietnam several times and taught a university class on the war in Southeast Asia.
"The Soviets couldn't reshape Afghanistan in the 1980s and we couldn't do it either," he said.
"A lot is going to ride on how (President Joe ) Biden handles this situation to conclusion, as his administration figures out what lesson our government takes from the Afghanistan experience."
Missouri House Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-147, Cape Girardeau, flew more than 300 combat missions in Vietnam as a navigator in the U.S. Air Force.
The veteran legislator sees even less of a connection between the events in Kabul and Saigon -- the latter now called Ho Chi Minh City -- than the learned former SEMO historian.
"I think a mistake is made trying to force a correlation between Afghanistan and Vietnam -- they were two different worlds," Wallingford said.
"When we left (Saigon), we left the South Vietnamese in good hands with a stable government, something Afghanistan does not have. There were highly trained and well equipped soldiers in Saigon, which Afghanistan doesn't have, so it really didn't take long for the government to fall in Kabul -- just a weekend."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.