In the many articles written since the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban forces earlier this month, attempts have been made to link the events in the Afghan capital of Kabul to the fall of Saigon in the former South Vietnam in April 1975.

The images of thousands of Afghans fleeing Taliban rule flooding the tarmac of Kabul's airport recalled the military helicopters evacuating staff from the U.S. Embassy in Saigon 46 years ago.

"It may not be the best analogy but Kabul's fate represents, in my mind, the defining end of (America's) nation-building efforts (and) no nation ever tried to build another nation in its own image the way the U.S. did with South Vietnam," said Frank Nickell of Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation.

Nickell argues President Lyndon Johnson's "Vietnamization" policy, continued by his successor Richard Nixon, has a strong legacy.

"We tried to remake South Vietnam and it worked," he opined.

"The old South Vietnam, now part of a unified Vietnam, loves America. They watch U.S. movies and listen to American music; they eat American food; they utilize the Dewey decimal system in their libraries and have stop lights now in Hanoi, the capital of the former North Vietnam."

Nickell said the goal was different nearly half a century later in Afghanistan.

"I don't think the U.S. tried to truly nation-build in Afghanistan but rather attempted to end the terrorism threat to the United States coming from there in the wake of 9/11," he said.