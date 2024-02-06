What's past is prologue - the historic importance of public signage

"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest", looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously a longtime faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, is primary historian for these articles, which are carried intermittently in the Southeast Missourian.

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

Blockin' out the scenery

Breakin' my mind

Do this, don't do that

The original "Hollywood" wooden sign was built 100 years ago as a temporary advertisement. In 1978, it was replaced with an all-steel structure. Courtesy unsplash.com

Can't you read the sign?

"Signs" by Five Man Electrical Band, 1971.

Signs, placards, banners and billboards are seemingly everywhere, and arguably no country is more invested in such public messaging than is the United States.

Take a drive almost anywhere in Southeast Missouri, and it will not be long before a sign appears in your windshield, imploring a motorist to purchase a good or a service.

With the advent of the Internet, signage has migrated to more private spheres, most notably cyberspace.

"St. Louis was one of the first cities in America to become a center of advertising promotion because of the desire to attract people from across the Mississippi into Missouri," said local historian Frank Nickell.

Early days

Nickell recalled growing up in central Illinois and seeing sequence slogan signs.

"Many people of a certain age will recall roadway signs for Burma Shave cream beginning in the mid-1920s, which featured rhyming poems in the days before interstate highways," said Nickell.

"Those signs were clever and powerful, one sign after another, all building on a theme. I remember one message spread across several placards in sequence -- 'Take it slow. Let the little shavers grow, Burma Shave.'"