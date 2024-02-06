What's past is prologue - recalling a Cape Girardeau bank failure

It's been a rough March for the financial community.

The Federal Reserve Board Wednesday raised interest rates for a ninth time in the latest attempt to curb inflation.

Just two weeks ago, the nation received news of the failure of two banks: Santa Clara, California's Silicon Valley Bank, with $209 billion in assets, on March 10; and New York City-headquartered Signature Bank, with assets of $110 billion on March 12.

To those who might suggest such a collapse can't happen locally, the facts say otherwise.

Such a foundering, due to fraud, did occur 30 years ago.

A plaque indicating the limits of FDIC coverage is displayed in the lobby of the Bank of Missouri branch at 3427 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

A plaque indicating the limits of FDIC coverage is displayed in the lobby of the Bank of Missouri branch at 3427 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

In May 1993, First Exchange Corp. failed in Cape Girardeau County, leading to the closing of its banks in the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- at the time, the biggest such collapse in Missouri history.

"(First Exchange officials) were giving loans to friends that they knew would never be paid back, which resulted in millions in losses to local investors," said Frank Nickell, who was teaching history at the time on SEMO's Cape Girardeau campus. "The First Exchange collapse is recent enough that there are still people in town who were part of that whole episode, either as victims or villains."

Donald R. Chilton, 45, who was chair of First Exchange Corp., was found dead at a country club near Palm Springs, California, along with his wife, Patricia, 37, a bank corporate vice president, at around the same time a fraud indictment was handed up by a grand jury in February 1993.