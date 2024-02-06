All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 19, 2022
What's Past is Prologue - Golden years and high achievement
"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously a longtime faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, is primary historian for these articles, which are carried intermittently in the Southeast Missourian...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
President Joe Biden discusses student loan debt forgiveness Aug. 24 at the White House. Biden will turn 80 on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He is the oldest person ever to serve as the nation's chief executive.
President Joe Biden discusses student loan debt forgiveness Aug. 24 at the White House. Biden will turn 80 on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He is the oldest person ever to serve as the nation's chief executive.Associated Press

"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously a longtime faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, is primary historian for these articles, which are carried intermittently in the Southeast Missourian.

Age is nothing but a number.

Joe Biden, the 46th U.S. president, will turn a big, round number Sunday, Nov. 20 -- 80.

His White House predecessor, Donald Trump, is 76, and announced Tuesday, Nov. 15, his intention to run for the White House for a third time.

Insider magazine, in a project entitled "Red, White and Gray," found nearly one in four members of the U.S. Congress is older than 70.

Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell

Nancy Pelosi, 82, the first female Speaker of the House, announced Thursday, Nov. 17, she will not run for a leadership post in the next Congress.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, is 71, and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, is 80.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Barely two weeks after the entry of a new crop of young Americans -- Generation Z -- into the voting age population in the recent Nov. 8 election, it seems the top political leadership posts in this nation are all occupied by people once referred to as elderly.

"We are an older population (now) but we will turn back, I'm sure, in the next decade to a youth movement as a reaction to this unusual time of 'ageism' in American history," said Nickell, who nonetheless said he has been fascinated by the heightened activity of senior citizens in what are sometimes called "extreme" sports.

"Go on the Internet and you'll be inundated with elderly achievement. People who are 90 years old are running 100-yard dashes, pole-vaulting, mountain climbing, even skydiving," Nickell said, recalling the day in 2014 when former President George H.W. Bush participated in a tandem skydive on his 90th birthday.

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, right, and U.S. President Ronald Reagan speak to the media Dec. 8, 1987, in Washington, D.C. Reagan was 77 years old when he left the White House in 1989, the second-oldest president to hold the office. Gorbachev died Aug. 30 at the age of 91.
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, right, and U.S. President Ronald Reagan speak to the media Dec. 8, 1987, in Washington, D.C. Reagan was 77 years old when he left the White House in 1989, the second-oldest president to hold the office. Gorbachev died Aug. 30 at the age of 91.Associated Press

Nickell took pains to single out a few famous Americans who achieved their greatest claims to fame in their advanced years.

  • Benjamin Franklin, one of the nation's Founding Fathers, was in his 70s when he signed the Declaration of Independence. He later was also America's first Postmaster General.
  • Julia Child, who died in 2004 at 91, was still hosting television cooking shows well into her 80s.
  • Anna Mary Robertson "Grandma" Moses, an American folk artist born before the Civil War and who lived to be 101, started a famous career as a painter at age 75. She would be eulogized by Missouri native and former President Harry Truman.

Nickell, 86, who continues his work these days for Kellerman Foundation, said he was a better university historian when he retired from SEMO than at any time in his previous teaching career.

"I look forward to every day and to new challenges," he said, adding people of every age need purpose and a way to use knowledge and abilities acquired over a lifetime.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy