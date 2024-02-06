What's Past is Prologue - Golden years and high achievement

"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously a longtime faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, is primary historian for these articles, which are carried intermittently in the Southeast Missourian.

Age is nothing but a number.

Joe Biden, the 46th U.S. president, will turn a big, round number Sunday, Nov. 20 -- 80.

His White House predecessor, Donald Trump, is 76, and announced Tuesday, Nov. 15, his intention to run for the White House for a third time.

Insider magazine, in a project entitled "Red, White and Gray," found nearly one in four members of the U.S. Congress is older than 70.

Frank Nickell

Nancy Pelosi, 82, the first female Speaker of the House, announced Thursday, Nov. 17, she will not run for a leadership post in the next Congress.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, is 71, and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, is 80.