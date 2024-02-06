What's next for city hall? Project moves to next phase following vote

Cape Girardeau city officials plan to use a design-build method to transform the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new city hall by 2021.

City staff intend to seek proposals for design-build services for the $12 million city hall project within the next few months with a goal of moving into the facility by summer or fall 2021, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said.

The project involves renovating the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex, and adding an addition to connect the two buildings for use as city hall.

The new city hall will include an elevator, something the existing city hall on Independence Street does not have.

An architect has provided detailed drawings of the floor plan to city staff, Mehner said.

“The next phase is to get a design-build contractor on board to refine those plans,” she said.

The annex is vacant since county offices moved out. Circuit court offices are scheduled to relocate from the Common Pleas Courthouse to a new justice center in Jackson next year.

The city wants to be ready to proceed with construction once circuit court staff move out.