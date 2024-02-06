As Alliance Water Resources examines Cape Girardeau’s source water from its wells, four characteristics stick out to the company — the levels of iron and arsenic, the ionic charge of the water and an unknown component eating away at the chlorine.

Alliance Water Resources local manager Jon Ridings said after past studies on the city's water they still haven’t been able to determine what this “unknown” component is.

“Something is really dissipating all the chlorine. We had the source water study done by Donohue Engineering(, LLC),” Ridings said. “DNR (Department of Natural Resources) and even the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) I believe is looking into our aquifer as well.”

He said the study didn't identify what was eating away at the chlorine, but officials have determined the best way to treat it, with the newly bought high-density lime system approved by the City Council.

Both iron and arsenic levels have gone up in the city's source water as well. Ridings said they get rid of all the arsenic through the treatment process.

He said they also treat for iron with the limit on it being zero point “three parts per million.” Ridings said while higher iron levels wouldn’t necessarily hurt anyone, the water “just doesn’t taste good."