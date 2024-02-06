What to know about the upcoming presidential candidate selections

As the 2024 presidential election nears, the candidate selection process in Missouri is changing.

In 2022, the Missouri General Assembly voted to eliminate the presidential preference primary, leaving each political party to bear the costs of choosing its standard-bearer. The legislature attempted to reverse this decision in 2023, but gridlock in the Senate resulted in the legislation falling short.

This year, the Republican Party will hold caucuses to determine its presidential nominee Saturday, March 2, while the Democratic Party will hold a primary Saturday, March 23.

Republican caucus

Voters registered in their respective counties may participate in the party’s caucus March 2. A photo ID is required, and caucus-goers are required to sign a Republican Party Caucus Pledge upon entry to the venue.

"In Missouri, we have what’s called open primaries. When you go to the polls in August, you can say, ‘I want a Democrat one’ or ‘I want a Republican one.' Anyone can pick either one they want," said Matt Henson, Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee chairman. "In order to have some way of getting people to at least commit to being Republican, we’re asking them to sign a Republican pledge in support of what the Republican Party stands for in order to enter the caucus."

Missouri’s Republican Party has held caucuses in three of the last eight presidential election cycles, 1992, 1996 and 2012, with five being decided by a primary.

"In the last eight cycles, three of them have been caucuses, and five of them presidential preference primaries," Henson said. "If you take the caucus into effect this year, half of them have been caucuses and half of them have been primaries. We had a caucus in 2012, and we had a presidential preference primary in 2016 and 2020. Now, in 2024, we’re going to have another caucus.

"There’s a number of people in this presidential cycle that have gotten interested in the process that, historically, were not. Their only recent memory is a presidential preference primary, so they think that the caucus is new but it is not. It is actually the more traditional way of doing that."

Each county’s caucus begins at 10 a.m. on the day of, but those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early to check-in. Doors to each venue are expected to open at 8 a.m.

The following list provides Republican caucus locations for each county in the Southeast Missourian’s coverage area: