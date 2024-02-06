All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 23, 2020

What should the Senior Class of 2020 be remembered for outside of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Class of 2020 I know should be remembered for their passion. Each and every person in this class has an unrelenting passion for what they love. For example, the kids with a passion for baseball would work out and practice as much as they could in order to better themselves and the team. Those with a passion for theater would audition for their dream role year after year. To succeed academically, many students would study vigorously for every calculus, advanced biology and history test...

Bryn Meyr
story image illustation
Submitted photo

The Class of 2020 I know should be remembered for their passion. Each and every person in this class has an unrelenting passion for what they love. For example, the kids with a passion for baseball would work out and practice as much as they could in order to better themselves and the team. Those with a passion for theater would audition for their dream role year after year. To succeed academically, many students would study vigorously for every calculus, advanced biology and history test.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This class has big goals and high expectations for themselves, and their drive for excellence cannot be stopped. High school is a wild ride full of many obstacles, and this class understands that success doesn't come easy. Not even a global pandemic can hinder them from reaching their dreams; it's just another hurdle to clear. Instead of remembering us as a class who should have gotten more out of our year, remember us for our drive that would have existed with or without a pandemic.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy