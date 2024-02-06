The Class of 2020 I know should be remembered for their passion. Each and every person in this class has an unrelenting passion for what they love. For example, the kids with a passion for baseball would work out and practice as much as they could in order to better themselves and the team. Those with a passion for theater would audition for their dream role year after year. To succeed academically, many students would study vigorously for every calculus, advanced biology and history test.
This class has big goals and high expectations for themselves, and their drive for excellence cannot be stopped. High school is a wild ride full of many obstacles, and this class understands that success doesn't come easy. Not even a global pandemic can hinder them from reaching their dreams; it's just another hurdle to clear. Instead of remembering us as a class who should have gotten more out of our year, remember us for our drive that would have existed with or without a pandemic.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.