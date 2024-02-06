The Class of 2020 I know should be remembered for their passion. Each and every person in this class has an unrelenting passion for what they love. For example, the kids with a passion for baseball would work out and practice as much as they could in order to better themselves and the team. Those with a passion for theater would audition for their dream role year after year. To succeed academically, many students would study vigorously for every calculus, advanced biology and history test...