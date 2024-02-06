Perryville, Missouri, native Londyn Lorenz won’t be advancing to the finals in the “Jeopardy!” College Championship next week.

Lorenz, a sophomore studying Arabic and international studies at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, trailed her opponents throughout the game broadcast Tuesday, but came from behind in Final Jeopardy! with the correct answer and an all-in wager.

Still, it wasn’t enough to best her opponent, Nibir Sarma, who also had the correct answer in Final Jeopardy!