Perryville, Missouri, native Londyn Lorenz won’t be advancing to the finals in the “Jeopardy!” College Championship next week.
Lorenz, a sophomore studying Arabic and international studies at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, trailed her opponents throughout the game broadcast Tuesday, but came from behind in Final Jeopardy! with the correct answer and an all-in wager.
Still, it wasn’t enough to best her opponent, Nibir Sarma, who also had the correct answer in Final Jeopardy!
The clue in the category “Country Names” challenged contestants to give the country named for a cartographic feature that passes through a town within its borders: Guayllabamba.
Lorenz, host Alex Trebek noted, was “on this like a shot,” and with her correct response, Ecuador (the cartographic feature being the equator), doubled her score to $14,000.
A request for comment was not immediately returned Tuesday.
