What if people have appointments for COVID-19 vaccines when it snows?

The following information was shared by Saint Francis Healthcare in regard to COVID-19 vaccinations during the winter storm.
"The COVID Vaccine Clinic at Saint Francis Medical Center is open and ready to serve patients. If you wish to reschedule due to inclement weather, please call 573-381-5958 during normal business hours. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m."
And from the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center:
"The Clinic that was scheduled tomorrow (February 16, 2021) at the Century Casino for 2nd doses of the Moderna vaccine by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, is being canceled due to inclement weather conditions. We have rescheduled the clinic for February 23, 2021 at the Century Casino. Participants do not need to register again for an appointment, they will keep their same appointment time and have been notified via email or phone call about the cancelation."
