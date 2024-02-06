What if people have appointments for COVID-19 vaccines when it snows?

The following information was shared by Saint Francis Healthcare in regard to COVID-19 vaccinations during the winter storm.

"The COVID Vaccine Clinic at Saint Francis Medical Center is open and ready to serve patients. If you wish to reschedule due to inclement weather, please call 573-381-5958 during normal business hours. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m."