"What does Cape Central mean to you?"

The school shifted many of its end-of-the-year ceremonies online, Church said, in an effort to keep up tradition while social distancing. The school's athletic director Tyson Moyers created a YouTube video to replace the booster club's annual All-Sports Awards banquet. Educational award and scholarship recipients will also be recognized through a similar presentation, Church said.

"We're trying to get creative and make sure [they get] all the recognition they get in a normal school year, that they get recognized," he said.

Students participated in a drive-through at Franklin Elementary school to pick up caps and gowns, as well as drop off any school items. In addition, seniors were encouraged to participate in filming a five-second video clip of what Cape Central means to them. The video clips will be compiled into a larger video they hope to air on a local television station.

Graduation is currently planned for June 13, Church said, but several future dates have been chosen depending on social-distancing regulations. He said the cancellation of school and many activities has been hard on both students and teachers, who have missed seeing the class of 2020 daily. While the situation can be difficult, Church said he's seen a lot of growth in the class over the last four years and hopes to see more.

"It can teach some adversity. Every time you go through adversity, you learn to adapt, and you find new ways to overcome them," he said. "In life, you get flat tires, and you have to find ways to fix them and overcome."