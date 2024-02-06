Could Cape Girardeau sustain a marina? If so, where? What amenities should the marina include?

These are all questions City of Cape Girardeau leaders and staff from Klingner & Associates have, and they want the public's help in answering them.

City officials and Klingner engineers hosted an open house at Cape Girardeau City Hall on Thursday night to discuss with interested residents the feasibility of a marina in Cape Girardeau.

In December, Cape Girardeau City Council approved a contract with Quincy, Illinois-based Klingner & Associates to execute a feasibility study for a marina within the city's limits.

Thursday night's open house was one of the study's first steps.

The goal of the study is to determine whether Cape Girardeau could sustain a marina.

So far, the proposed marina is envisioned to cater to smaller transient vessels and have multiple docking facilities.

Klingner & Associates engineer Cullan Duke heads the marina feasibility study as project manager.

"We're identifying some potential sites, but we want to hear from the public," Duke said. "Are there other sites you'd like to see us look at?"

Three sites have been proposed for a marina. One site resides adjacent to Century Casino Cape Girardeau, another downtown near the riverwalk.

A third proposed site would place a marina just north of the Red Star Access boat ramp.