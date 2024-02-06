Wet weather worries wineries

Excessive rainfall in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois this spring could have an adverse effect on the region's wine production this fall, according to area vineyard owners and winemakers.

And if the region receives too much rainfall during the rest of the growing season leading up to this year's harvest, growers say their wine output will be reduced.

Linda Hand, winemaker at Big Sky Winery in Makanda, Illinois, said there has been little or no need for irrigation on Big Sky's 13 acres.

"Grapevines need about one inch of water per week to maintain their health," she said, "but we're definitely getting more rain than what we need. I'd say two to three times more."

The problem with getting too much rainfall this time of year is that vineyard operators are forced to spray more fungicide on their grapes to prevent moisture-related problems.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Rob Bullock checks on his vineyard rows at River Ridge Winery Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Commerce.

"Wet weather means we've got to spray much more often because the vines are so much more susceptible to diseases that result from the rain and humidity," Hand said. "And the unpredictability of the weather makes it difficult for us to get out in the vineyard to spray."

Blue Sky Winery typically produces about 15,000 gallons of wine annually from grapes grown in the Blue Sky vineyard and purchased from other growers in the area. However, she and other winemakers in the area said ill-timed and excessive rainfall could reduce the winery's production level.

"This is one of the wettest seasons growers here have seen in a long time," said Dr. Randy Feather, owner of Feather Hills Vineyard about a mile south of Blue Sky Winery.

"Too much rain can lead to mold and diseases that can affect grapes and, in turn, there would be a threat of a smaller crop at harvest," he said.

At Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery near Friedheim, Missouri, owner Shellie Gamel said different grape varieties fare better in wet conditions than others. For instance, Gamel explained that Vignoles grape clusters are very tight and don't allow air flow to move around the grapes to dry them out. "On the other hand, Norton grapes are very climatized, almost made for our climate," she said.