Wet weather delays construction of Cape Girardeau splash pad

Wet weather is blamed for delays in construction of Cape Girardeau’s new splash pad.

City parks officials initially had hoped to have the splash pad in Capaha Park open by the start of summer.

But storm after storm has dumped water on that goal.

Parks and recreation director Julia Jones said Friday the contractor, Aquatix, hopes to complete installation of the splash pad in July “and then we will have to do some wrap-up site work and landscaping.”

The Minnesota-based company provides “water feature and spray park design, fabrication and construction,” according to its website.

Jones said the splash pad is part of a larger, nearly $500,000 project including nearby pavilion improvements and upcoming construction of restrooms.

As for construction of the splash pad, “there is a lot of plumbing and piping and connections that have to happen,” Jones said. “They are laying all of that out.”

The project involves installation of water features ranging from sprays to a “bubbler,” she said. “I think there are going to be at least 16 different elements.”

Jones said the splash pad is designed to complement the “pond and the nature theme that we have going on in the park.”