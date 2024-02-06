All sections
NewsNovember 30, 2022

Westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau reduced for bridge maintenance

Westbound Highway 74, from Siemers Drive to Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, work will take place from Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 9, The work zone will be in place 24 hours a day until the work is complete...

WB Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau reduced for bridge maintenance

Westbound Highway 74, from Siemers Drive to Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, work will take place from Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 9, The work zone will be in place 24 hours a day until the work is complete.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
