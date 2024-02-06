All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 9, 2020

West Park Mall stores reopening

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has reopened with limited hours after a closure of more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A handful of mall tenants opened Friday with more planning to open in the coming days including Macy's, one of the mall's anchor retailers, which plans to reopen Monday. JCPenney, the mall's other major anchor store, has not announced a reopening date...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has reopened with limited hours after a closure of more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A handful of mall tenants opened Friday with more planning to open in the coming days including Macy's, one of the mall's anchor retailers, which plans to reopen Monday. JCPenney, the mall's other major anchor store, has not announced a reopening date.

A list of about a dozen stores that have opened or will soon be opening can be found on the mall's website, shopwestpark.com.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We will be updating the website with a list of additional retailers that will be reopening soon," Stacey Keating, senior director of public relations and corporate communications with CBL Properties in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the mall's management company. "We recommend customers check the website or call individual retailers to check their status."

For the time being, the mall's hours are from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

In addition to listing the stores that have opened, the mall website includes information about safety precautions the shopping center is taking to help minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy