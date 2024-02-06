West Park Mall stores reopening

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has reopened with limited hours after a closure of more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A handful of mall tenants opened Friday with more planning to open in the coming days including Macy's, one of the mall's anchor retailers, which plans to reopen Monday. JCPenney, the mall's other major anchor store, has not announced a reopening date.

A list of about a dozen stores that have opened or will soon be opening can be found on the mall's website, shopwestpark.com.