West Park Mall stores reopening

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has reopened with limited hours after a closure of more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A handful of mall tenants opened Friday with more planning to open in the coming days including Macy's, one of the mall's anchor retailers, which plans to reopen Monday. JCPenney, the mall's other major anchor store, has not announced a reopening date.
A list of about a dozen stores that have opened or will soon be opening can be found on the mall's website, shopwestpark.com.
"We will be updating the website with a list of additional retailers that will be reopening soon," Stacey Keating, senior director of public relations and corporate communications with CBL Properties in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the mall's management company. "We recommend customers check the website or call individual retailers to check their status."
For the time being, the mall's hours are from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition to listing the stores that have opened, the mall website includes information about safety precautions the shopping center is taking to help minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus.
