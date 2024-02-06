West Park Mall owners tout plan for property redevelopment

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct financial numbers.

In advance of a public hearing, potential recommendation from Cape Girardeau's Tax Increment Financing Commission and an up-or-down vote at the City Council, those involved with a proposed redevelopment of West Park Mall have released additional details about the project.

River City Centre LLC officials have outlined a $107 million project to redevelop the mall and surrounding out-parcels, hoping to use a combination of financial incentives from the city and county. The incentives include fee waivers from the city (valued at about $100,000), sales tax waivers for construction materials (estimated at $3 million) and tax increment financing (maximum potential of $18.2 million over 23 years). Developers noted they want to take advantage of not only the TIF incentives — which allow a developer to recoup half of local increased property tax and sales tax revenue — but also Community Improvement Districts and Transportation Development Districts. The TIF funds would not be available unless the project demonstrably grows tax bases.

The project's initial phase would include new exterior store entrances and enhancements, and focus on "extensive improvements" to the eastern wing of the existing mall, vacated by Macy's in 2021. Phase 1 would also include improvements to mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, as well as adding loading dock space and landscaping improvements. Along the property's perimeter, out-parcel developments would increase food and beverage options.

The public hearing on the proposal is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Afterward, TIF commissioners would have 10 days to decide on a potential recommendation to the City Council, which is set to take up the matter in coming weeks.

Experience

According to a release from the group, it has nearly nationwide experience in such projects.

"RCC is a group of local real estate developers and strategic partners. The group is owned and managed by Lucas Haley, Michael Williams and Ben Ressel, with additional investment from Matthew Mills, Natalie Riley, and Steve Holden, through trusts and affiliates. Combined, they have developed assets across 37 states with a portfolio that includes big-box retail, grocery-anchored retail, triple-net retail [property leases in which the leasee pays all expenses of the property, including real estate taxes, building insurance and maintenance, according to www.investopedia.com ], multifamily, hotels, health care, agriculture, renewable energy and historic rehabilitation. The group has extensive experience in large-scale developments and public-private partnerships, and are active investors in several early-stage companies, including multiple businesses based in Southeast Missouri," the release states.

Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin said the project has great potential for the city and region.

"At $107 million, the West Park Mall redevelopment will be the largest private investment in our city since the hospitals were built," he said. "The River City Centre team has an exciting vision to remake the mall into a true destination with shopping and entertainment options. In the last eight months, they have been fantastic partners, and we are very confident in the development plan. The revived mall will attract more shoppers and boost activity in and around the mall with a ripple effect across the city. With online sales and changing consumer habits shuttering malls across the country, we are so lucky to have local investors bringing new energy and private funds to the project and our community."

The developers have not named potential retailers who may occupy the redeveloped property, noting confidentiality agreements and ongoing negotiations, but contended the new businesses would well serve the community.