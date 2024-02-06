West Park Mall going on auction block

This story has been edited to correct the name of the retail store that was in the space currently occupied by Ashley Furniture.

There’s a “for sale” sign in front of West Park Mall.

Figuratively, that is.

Once considered the center of retail activity in Southeast Missouri, the 40-year-old mall will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction later this month.

To be more specific, all but about a 100,000-square-foot section of the mall that houses J.C. Penney will be included in the sale; that portion of the building is under separate ownership.

The two-day virtual sale of the remaining 409,000-square-foot structure and surrounding property, including parking for more than 3,400 vehicles, will start June 28. The minimum bid will be $1.5 million, but it’s believed it will take substantially more to win the auction.

What’s it worth?

Built and originally owned by Drury Development Corp., West Park Mall has changed hands — and names — several times since opening in March 1981. Over the years, it has also been known as Westfield Shoppingtown, Westfield Shoppingtown West Park and Westfield West Park.

The West Park Mall is seen from above Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

It became known as West Park Mall again in 2006 when it was purchased by Australia-based Centro Properties Group for a reported $64.3 million. However, it was only valued at about $16 million the last time it was appraised in 2020, according to Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams.

Its current owner, LNR Partners LLC of Miami Beach, Florida, is working with a New York-based broker to handle the upcoming sale.

LNR Partners senior vice president John Mitchell told the Southeast Missourian his firm is serving as a “special servicer” in the mall sale and as such he said he is optimistic the property will attract multiple bidders.